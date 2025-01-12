Aso Finance Price (ASO)
The live price of Aso Finance (ASO) today is 0.00100248 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aso Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.41 USD
- Aso Finance price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aso Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aso Finance to USD was $ -0.0002406159.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aso Finance to USD was $ -0.0001220261.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aso Finance to USD was $ -0.0002225990169822524.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002406159
|-24.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001220261
|-12.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002225990169822524
|-18.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aso Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
+0.43%
-13.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aso Finance is an EVM compatible lending/borrowing protocol on Blast. Aso Finance provides peer-to-peer lending solutions that are fully decentralized, transparent and non-custodial. Similar to (and based on) existing lending platforms like Compound Finance and AAVE users will be able to lend any supported assets on our platform, and use their capital to borrow supported assets.
|1 ASO to AUD
A$0.0016240176
|1 ASO to GBP
￡0.0008120088
|1 ASO to EUR
€0.0009724056
|1 ASO to USD
$0.00100248
|1 ASO to MYR
RM0.0045011352
|1 ASO to TRY
₺0.035487792
|1 ASO to JPY
¥0.1580610216
|1 ASO to RUB
₽0.1018820424
|1 ASO to INR
₹0.0863837016
|1 ASO to IDR
Rp16.4340957312
|1 ASO to PHP
₱0.05914632
|1 ASO to EGP
￡E.0.05062524
|1 ASO to BRL
R$0.0061351776
|1 ASO to CAD
C$0.0014435712
|1 ASO to BDT
৳0.1228338744
|1 ASO to NGN
₦1.5614929224
|1 ASO to UAH
₴0.0425753256
|1 ASO to VES
Bs0.05313144
|1 ASO to PKR
Rs0.2804137056
|1 ASO to KZT
₸0.5315349456
|1 ASO to THB
฿0.0347660064
|1 ASO to TWD
NT$0.0331921128
|1 ASO to CHF
Fr0.0009122568
|1 ASO to HKD
HK$0.0077992944
|1 ASO to MAD
.د.م0.0101150232