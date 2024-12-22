AS Roma Fan Token Price (ASR)
The live price of AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) today is 2.04 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.96M USD. ASR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AS Roma Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.26M USD
- AS Roma Fan Token price change within the day is +2.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.36M USD
During today, the price change of AS Roma Fan Token to USD was $ +0.04144336.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AS Roma Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0051903720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AS Roma Fan Token to USD was $ -0.1122787440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AS Roma Fan Token to USD was $ +0.1708672607899874.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04144336
|+2.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0051903720
|+0.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1122787440
|-5.50%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1708672607899874
|+9.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of AS Roma Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.62%
+2.08%
-12.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 ASR to AUD
A$3.2436
|1 ASR to GBP
￡1.6116
|1 ASR to EUR
€1.938
|1 ASR to USD
$2.04
|1 ASR to MYR
RM9.18
|1 ASR to TRY
₺71.7876
|1 ASR to JPY
¥319.1376
|1 ASR to RUB
₽209.9976
|1 ASR to INR
₹173.2776
|1 ASR to IDR
Rp32,903.2212
|1 ASR to PHP
₱120.0132
|1 ASR to EGP
￡E.103.7952
|1 ASR to BRL
R$12.4032
|1 ASR to CAD
C$2.9172
|1 ASR to BDT
৳242.7804
|1 ASR to NGN
₦3,153.0036
|1 ASR to UAH
₴85.2108
|1 ASR to VES
Bs104.04
|1 ASR to PKR
Rs565.5492
|1 ASR to KZT
₸1,066.9404
|1 ASR to THB
฿69.5844
|1 ASR to TWD
NT$66.5652
|1 ASR to CHF
Fr1.8156
|1 ASR to HKD
HK$15.8508
|1 ASR to MAD
.د.م20.4408