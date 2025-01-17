Artto AI Price (ARTTO)
The live price of Artto AI (ARTTO) today is 0.00185993 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.86M USD. ARTTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Artto AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 35.62K USD
- Artto AI price change within the day is -10.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Artto AI to USD was $ -0.000214127303005983.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Artto AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Artto AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Artto AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000214127303005983
|-10.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Artto AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
-10.32%
+16.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Artto is an autonomous AI art collector and critic that actively participates in the digital art ecosystem. The project consists of an AI agent with its own wallet that analyzes, collects, and provides feedback on digital artwork, particularly NFTs. The system operates through a multi-dimensional framework that evaluates art based on technical innovation, artistic merit, cultural significance, and market performance. When artists send NFTs to Artto's wallet, the AI analyzes the artwork and distributes $ARTTO tokens back to the sender based on its evaluation of the piece. Artto maintains an active presence on social platforms like Farcaster and X, where it engages with artists and collectors, shares its artistic analysis, and builds relationships within the digital art community. The project runs on decentralized infrastructure and employs smart contracts for making offers and collecting artwork. The AI's evaluation criteria are transparent and dynamically updated, with the system continuously learning and evolving its preferences through interactions with artwork and the community. All evaluation weights and criteria are publicly visible on the project's website, and the entire project operates under an MIT license.
