What is Argo Finance (ARGO)

"Argo is the premier liquid staking protocol built on top of the Cronos blockchain that aims to unlock the value of all staked CRO and maximize the capital efficiency of CRO across the Crypto.com ecosystem. CRO staking has been a very attractive and low-risk way of earning yields on top of your CRO holdings, offering users 10-12% APY on staked CRO. However, staked CRO are essentially locked up and inaccessible to stakers. Stakers who wish to unstake their CRO will have to wait for a 28-days unbonding period before their CRO becomes accessible again. CRO liquid staking, on the other hand, improves capital efficiency without compromising network security. This is made possible through the issuance of bonded CRO (""bCRO"") which is a liquid staking derivative that represents your staked CRO and can be utilized across the DeFi ecosystem in Cronos to generate additional DeFi yields."

Argo Finance (ARGO) Resource Official Website