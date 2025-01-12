Aqualibre Price (AQLA)
The live price of Aqualibre (AQLA) today is 0.01850544 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AQLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aqualibre Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.01K USD
- Aqualibre price change within the day is -11.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aqualibre to USD was $ -0.00230196610253169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aqualibre to USD was $ -0.0051918751.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aqualibre to USD was $ +2.3003980649.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aqualibre to USD was $ +0.001391860663895737.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00230196610253169
|-11.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0051918751
|-28.05%
|60 Days
|$ +2.3003980649
|+12,430.93%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001391860663895737
|+8.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aqualibre: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.28%
-11.06%
-11.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aqualibre is a digital marketplace where users including governments, corporate entities and individuals are able to purchase Carbon Offsets to counter their environmental emissions. Aqualibre is bringing Real World Assets on-chain, starting with Carbon Offsets before expanding to additional ESG solutions. AQLA token captures the value created by our participation in the host eco-system and platform.
|1 AQLA to AUD
A$0.0299788128
|1 AQLA to GBP
￡0.0149894064
|1 AQLA to EUR
€0.0179502768
|1 AQLA to USD
$0.01850544
|1 AQLA to MYR
RM0.0830894256
|1 AQLA to TRY
₺0.655092576
|1 AQLA to JPY
¥2.9177527248
|1 AQLA to RUB
₽1.8807078672
|1 AQLA to INR
₹1.5946137648
|1 AQLA to IDR
Rp303.3678203136
|1 AQLA to PHP
₱1.09182096
|1 AQLA to EGP
￡E.0.93452472
|1 AQLA to BRL
R$0.1132532928
|1 AQLA to CAD
C$0.0266478336
|1 AQLA to BDT
৳2.2674715632
|1 AQLA to NGN
₦28.8246285072
|1 AQLA to UAH
₴0.7859260368
|1 AQLA to VES
Bs0.98078832
|1 AQLA to PKR
Rs5.1763416768
|1 AQLA to KZT
₸9.8119543968
|1 AQLA to THB
฿0.6417686592
|1 AQLA to TWD
NT$0.6127151184
|1 AQLA to CHF
Fr0.0168399504
|1 AQLA to HKD
HK$0.1439723232
|1 AQLA to MAD
.د.م0.1867198896