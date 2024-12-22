Apes Go Bananas Price (AGB)
The live price of Apes Go Bananas (AGB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 199.56K USD. AGB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Apes Go Bananas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.18K USD
- Apes Go Bananas price change within the day is -0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 819.20T USD
During today, the price change of Apes Go Bananas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Apes Go Bananas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Apes Go Bananas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Apes Go Bananas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Apes Go Bananas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-0.75%
-13.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AGB (Apes Go Bananas) is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the NFT communities of BAYC and HAPE. Our goal is to enhance liquidity and accessibility for BAYC and HAPE NFTs. With our innovative NFT prize pool concept, users have the opportunity to win exclusive collectibles by participating in AGB lotteries. We believe that meme coins should go beyond their viral nature and incorporate meaningful financial practices. With this in mind, AGB introduces an innovative concept: the NFT prize pool. By introducing this innovative mechanism, AGB creates an engaging and interactive experience for the community. It not only offers the chance to win exclusive NFTs but also supports the liquidity and growth of BAYC and HAPE.
