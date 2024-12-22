Aperture Finance Price (APTR)
The live price of Aperture Finance (APTR) today is 0.00796777 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 724.16K USD. APTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aperture Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 51.83K USD
- Aperture Finance price change within the day is -8.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 90.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the APTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APTR price information.
During today, the price change of Aperture Finance to USD was $ -0.00077677675636041.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aperture Finance to USD was $ -0.0019457732.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aperture Finance to USD was $ +0.0034729103.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aperture Finance to USD was $ +0.003313464884011388.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00077677675636041
|-8.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019457732
|-24.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0034729103
|+43.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003313464884011388
|+71.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aperture Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-8.88%
-16.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Building AI Powered Intents, the future of DeFi UX.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 APTR to AUD
A$0.0126687543
|1 APTR to GBP
￡0.0062945383
|1 APTR to EUR
€0.0075693815
|1 APTR to USD
$0.00796777
|1 APTR to MYR
RM0.035854965
|1 APTR to TRY
₺0.2803858263
|1 APTR to JPY
¥1.2464779388
|1 APTR to RUB
₽0.8202022438
|1 APTR to INR
₹0.6767823838
|1 APTR to IDR
Rp128.5124013631
|1 APTR to PHP
₱0.4687439091
|1 APTR to EGP
￡E.0.4054001376
|1 APTR to BRL
R$0.0484440416
|1 APTR to CAD
C$0.0113939111
|1 APTR to BDT
৳0.9482443077
|1 APTR to NGN
₦12.3149056343
|1 APTR to UAH
₴0.3328137529
|1 APTR to VES
Bs0.40635627
|1 APTR to PKR
Rs2.2089048771
|1 APTR to KZT
₸4.1672233877
|1 APTR to THB
฿0.2717806347
|1 APTR to TWD
NT$0.2599883351
|1 APTR to CHF
Fr0.0070913153
|1 APTR to HKD
HK$0.0619095729
|1 APTR to MAD
.د.م0.0798370554