APass Coin Price (APC)
The live price of APass Coin (APC) today is 0.00869402 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. APC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key APass Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.35 USD
- APass Coin price change within the day is -1.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of APass Coin to USD was $ -0.000118742457316066.
In the past 30 days, the price change of APass Coin to USD was $ -0.0030302989.
In the past 60 days, the price change of APass Coin to USD was $ -0.0023110183.
In the past 90 days, the price change of APass Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000118742457316066
|-1.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030302989
|-34.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023110183
|-26.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of APass Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.34%
-9.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
APass is a membership-based experience center, which integrates DIDs, quests, level up system, market and GameFi. We try to use the traditional economics logic to create a self-balancing token $APC from mining to consumption, Have been purchased DIDs domains, you will have APass membership, so that you can mint APC, bond your icon, social media accounts etc, and complete various interesting quests on Apter to earn rewards and level up. Members can trade various assets on UniBazaar with other members for free. APC can be used as tokens on APortal game center. War Of Apter, which is online now, is a pixelate market prediction betting game. In future plans, more games will be GameFi and launch on APass eco: 1. BallHunters, a multi-player battle royal 2. SangoSamurai, a single-player strategy game We emphasize that a healthy eco development and community building. We provide MOVE ecosystem a reliable Oracle service - AOracle, open-source SDK and tools, design quests for partners to increase user activities, grow with other ecosystems together.
