Anzen Finance Price (ANZ)
The live price of Anzen Finance (ANZ) today is 0.00918749 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.82M USD. ANZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anzen Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.51M USD
- Anzen Finance price change within the day is -20.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 851.13M USD
During today, the price change of Anzen Finance to USD was $ -0.002369272401262243.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anzen Finance to USD was $ -0.0020969049.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anzen Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anzen Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002369272401262243
|-20.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0020969049
|-22.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Anzen Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-20.50%
-44.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anzen is the creator of USDz, a stablecoin backed by a diversified RWA portfolio, allowing users to mitigate volatility and earn rewards through all market cycles. Anzen's USDz products are currently listed and being actively used throughout Defi. https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-usdz https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/anzen-staked-usdz Staked USDz earns uncorrelated (no crypto exposure), non-cyclical yields from senior positions in middle market credit. Anzen is able to source oversubscribed deals with market-leading risk adjusted returns by leveraging a deep network of relationships built from the founding team’s 10+ yr of experience as capital allocators and asset managers. Anzen is backed by Circle Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Frax Finance, Tribe Capital, Infinity Ventures, and several other leading VCs and angels.
