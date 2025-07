ข้อมูล AnyDex (ADX)

AnyDex is a decentralized platform that enables users to trade a wide range of assets, including DeFi tokens, Real-World Assets (RWAs), stocks, options, and indexes. Built on the ERC20 network, AnyDex facilitates impactless, gasless, and synthetic trades, providing seamless exchange opportunities for a variety of financial instruments. The platform's model focuses on bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and the decentralized ecosystem, targeting multi-trillion-dollar markets. Instead of using a proprietary token, AnyDex supports tokenization with $USDT backing, ensuring reduced risk of de-pegging.