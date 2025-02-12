Angle Staked EURA Price (STEUR)
The live price of Angle Staked EURA (STEUR) today is 1.099 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Angle Staked EURA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 963.95 USD
- Angle Staked EURA price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ +0.00132573.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ +0.0154896357.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ -0.0130139184.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Angle Staked EURA to USD was $ -0.025075464568183.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00132573
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0154896357
|+1.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0130139184
|-1.18%
|90 Days
|$ -0.025075464568183
|-2.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Angle Staked EURA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
+0.12%
-0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stEUR is a staked version of agEUR earning a native Euro yield paid in agEUR. It is a yield-bearing ERC-20 token that can be freely transferred and that is always redeemable for an ever-growing amount of agEUR. The value of 1 stEUR is not meant to be 1€: it increases over time as yield continuously accrues to it.
