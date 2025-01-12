Anchored Coins AEUR Price (AEUR)
The live price of Anchored Coins AEUR (AEUR) today is 0.986546 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anchored Coins AEUR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 97.31K USD
- Anchored Coins AEUR price change within the day is -0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Anchored Coins AEUR to USD was $ -0.0081613895034946.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anchored Coins AEUR to USD was $ -0.0515722840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anchored Coins AEUR to USD was $ -0.0794421099.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anchored Coins AEUR to USD was $ -0.1080441775120959.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0081613895034946
|-0.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0515722840
|-5.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0794421099
|-8.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1080441775120959
|-9.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anchored Coins AEUR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-0.82%
-4.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Anchored Coins was established by a group of entrepreneurs with decades of combined experience in financial services, and a proven track record of building market leaders in the digital assets industry. With a strong commitment to regulatory clarity and compliance, the Issuer is based in Switzerland, which enables the company to offer its clients an unmatched level of regulatory standing as a member of a Swiss self regulatory organization (Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen, “VQF”), headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Anchored Coins takes a compliant and transparent approach, and every every AEUR is backed 1:1 with the reserves held exclusively with Swiss FINMA-licensed banks. Tokens issued by Anchored Coins are issued natively on the Ethereum and BNB Blockchains, with the team continuously working on further integrations within the digital asset industry. "
