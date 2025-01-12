Amulet Staked SOL Price (AMTSOL)
The live price of Amulet Staked SOL (AMTSOL) today is 218.91 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 660.44K USD. AMTSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Amulet Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.07 USD
- Amulet Staked SOL price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 3.02K USD
During today, the price change of Amulet Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Amulet Staked SOL to USD was $ -35.6028437790.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Amulet Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Amulet Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -35.6028437790
|-16.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Amulet Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Amulet is the premier unified DeFi hub on Solana, offering users the most effective DeFi experience with a top-tier product suite—Staking, Swapping, Lending and Borrowing, Farming, Risk Cover, Liquidity Management, and more. Amulet meets the diverse needs of users in the DeFi space. By integrating staking, swapping, lending, borrowing, farming, and risk protection services, Amulet offers a one-stop solution for all DeFi activities. Our platform empowers users with seamless access to high-yield opportunities, secure lending markets, and innovative risk protection mechanisms—all within a single ecosystem.
