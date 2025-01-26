AlienForm Price (A4M)
The live price of AlienForm (A4M) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. A4M to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AlienForm Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 803.74 USD
- AlienForm price change within the day is -2.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AlienForm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AlienForm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AlienForm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AlienForm to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AlienForm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-2.30%
-26.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Led by a Board of Directors, AlienForm (A4M) is an innovative, decentralized digital assets project that stands at the forefront of transparency, community-led governance, and accountability. With a steadfast commitment to these principles, AlienForm aims to build trust and credibility within the crypto space. This is achieved through a combination of measures, including the use of multi-signature (multi-sig) wallets and the regular publication of monthly financial reports.
