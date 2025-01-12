Alien Chicken Farm Price (ACF)
The live price of Alien Chicken Farm (ACF) today is 0.798992 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ACF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alien Chicken Farm Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 78.27 USD
- Alien Chicken Farm price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ACF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ACF price information.
During today, the price change of Alien Chicken Farm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alien Chicken Farm to USD was $ -0.4837572968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alien Chicken Farm to USD was $ -0.4310211082.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alien Chicken Farm to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.4837572968
|-60.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4310211082
|-53.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Alien Chicken Farm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-57.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alien Chicken farm(ACF) is the simplest Play-And-Earn game on the Solana Blockchain and one of the first games on Solana to Go-Live. Alien Chicken Farm is inspired by classic breeding and town-space real-time strategy games ACF players [aka farmers] can earn by: 1. Breeding Chickens and selling them on the marketplace. 2. Collecting and breeding rare Chickens 3. Breeding and Culling Chickens for $FEED tokens that are needed to breed Chickens. Starting in May 2022, the players can buy the Alien Chicken Farm governance token, $ACF, which represents a real slice of the game universe as it has governance rights & dividends built into it. [To be activated in late-2022] ACF is built as a fun and educational way to introduce the world to blockchain and the P2E ecosystem in the simplest gameplay possible.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ACF to AUD
A$1.29436704
|1 ACF to GBP
￡0.64718352
|1 ACF to EUR
€0.77502224
|1 ACF to USD
$0.798992
|1 ACF to MYR
RM3.58747408
|1 ACF to TRY
₺28.2843168
|1 ACF to JPY
¥125.97706864
|1 ACF to RUB
₽81.20155696
|1 ACF to INR
₹68.84914064
|1 ACF to IDR
Rp13,098.22741248
|1 ACF to PHP
₱47.140528
|1 ACF to EGP
￡E.40.3890456
|1 ACF to BRL
R$4.88983104
|1 ACF to CAD
C$1.15054848
|1 ACF to BDT
৳97.46104416
|1 ACF to NGN
₦1,238.74121696
|1 ACF to UAH
₴33.93319024
|1 ACF to VES
Bs42.346576
|1 ACF to PKR
Rs223.49404224
|1 ACF to KZT
₸423.64153824
|1 ACF to THB
฿27.70904256
|1 ACF to TWD
NT$26.45462512
|1 ACF to CHF
Fr0.72708272
|1 ACF to HKD
HK$6.21615776
|1 ACF to MAD
.د.م8.06182928