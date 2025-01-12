Algomint Price (GOMINT)
The live price of Algomint (GOMINT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GOMINT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Algomint Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 168.44 USD
- Algomint price change within the day is +18.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Algomint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Algomint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Algomint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Algomint to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+18.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+42.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Algomint: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
+18.63%
-9.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Algomint launched on mainnet on 22nd November 2021 by a team of entrepreneurs, technologists, and business developers based in Australia, Canada, India, and Europe. It is currently a centralised bridge storing BTC and ETH in custody Copper.co, while minting synthetic assets on Algorand. The team has launched its governance token goMINT on 30 Mar 2022 on 3 Algorand DEXes, including Tinyman, PACT, AlgoFi. Next on the roadmap include USD and gold tokens, stable coin baskets, aggregation and arbitrage capabilities, essentially building the bridge into a multi-chain liquidity network.
