Alaya Price (ATP)
The live price of Alaya (ATP) today is 0.01837065 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ATP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alaya Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 145.01 USD
- Alaya price change within the day is +10.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Alaya to USD was $ +0.00170476.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alaya to USD was $ +0.0086446087.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alaya to USD was $ +0.0135540915.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alaya to USD was $ +0.005935360379812147.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00170476
|+10.23%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0086446087
|+47.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0135540915
|+73.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005935360379812147
|+47.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alaya: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+10.23%
-8.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alaya is a business sandbox and testing field for the next-generation of financial infrastructure of PlatON, a global data asset computing infrastructure with cutting-edge privacy-preserving architecture. While Alaya and PlatON share the almost identical underlying technology, they maintain their respective degrees of openness and independent activities. Alaya is positioned as a testing ground for innovative technology and distributed finance, and PlatON will focus more on serving financial institutions across the globe and ultimately building up a multi-level business model of finance.
