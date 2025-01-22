Akita Inu Price (AKT)
The live price of Akita Inu (AKT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AKT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akita Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 475.14 USD
- Akita Inu price change within the day is +6.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Akita Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akita Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akita Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akita Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+24.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Akita Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.26%
+6.33%
+28.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Akita Inu is the next most famous dog of 2024 Akita Inu Dive into Akita Inu, the latest memecoin star on the Solana network! Powered by a team of experienced devs with a track record of 15x, 20x, 30x, and 50x project successes. Elevate your crypto journey with Akita Inu – where innovation meets investment. Akita Inu holders were the original group to come together and make AKITA a true community-owned token, pushing it to be more than just a meme. Akita Inu aims to revolutionize the way crypto traders and investors communicate, providing real-time insights and personalized investment recommendations.
