Aittcoin Price (AITT)
The live price of Aittcoin (AITT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.79K USD. AITT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aittcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 722.56 USD
- Aittcoin price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.88B USD
During today, the price change of Aittcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aittcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aittcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aittcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+23.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aittcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.36%
-0.09%
-13.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Artificial Intelligence Transaction Token (AITT) is a pioneering digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of making AI technologies accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic standing. This initiative underscores the project's vision of leveraging blockchain to democratize access to AI, thereby promoting a culture where AI technology serves the greater good and contributes to solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time. By creating an ecosystem that connects AI resources and services through AITT tokens, the project facilitates an innovative platform for the purchase, sale, and exchange of AI capabilities, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is leveraged for the benefit of humanity at large. Furthermore, AITT stands out by embodying the EUC philosophy—Empower Blockchain, Unleash AI Potential, Create Brighter Life. This philosophy is a testament to the project's commitment to leveraging technology for a brighter, more equitable future. The AITT token system is designed to expedite transactions, enhance accessibility to AI services, and promote a sustainable and equitable development of the AI and blockchain sectors. Through initiatives like the community public welfare compute power initiative and the integration of GenAI APIs, AITT not only aims to make advanced AI resources widely available but also to inspire a culture of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility within the tech community.
