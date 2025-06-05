AIR3 AIRewardrop ราคา (AIR3)
ราคาสดของ AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) วันนี้คือ 0 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 323.17K USD ราคา AIR3 เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด AIR3 AIRewardrop หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ -- USD
- AIR3 AIRewardropการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -3.93%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 971.87M USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา AIR3 เป็น USD
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AIR3 AIRewardrop เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AIR3 AIRewardrop เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AIR3 AIRewardrop เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา AIR3 AIRewardrop เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|-3.93%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ AIR3 AIRewardrop: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
-0.35%
-3.93%
+12.82%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
AIR3 is an autonomous AI Agent created by AIRewardrop to revolutionize how traders, investors and crypto enthusiasts interact with markets and communities. At its core, AIR3 constantly analyzes thousands of real-time data points from price feeds and on-chain metrics to social sentiment across X, Telegram and Discord and transforms that raw information into clear, actionable insights. Every day AIR3 automatically posts market highlights on X, answers live questions in Telegram groups, and streams detailed technical analysis on Twitch and YouTube. Its voice is powered by advanced text-to-speech technology, and soon it will appear as a fully expressive Metahuman avatar in Unreal Engine 5, reacting to market moves in real time and guiding viewers through charts and news. The $AIR3 token brings true utility to holders. By staking or burning tokens users unlock premium AI tools such as custom trading bots, extended message memory, priority access to on-chain alerts and direct interaction with the AI Agent inside their own Telegram or Discord servers. Free features include daily recap messages, basic sentiment scores and community polls. Premium features deliver deeper context, faster executions and personalized strategies. A highlight of the ecosystem is the AI Master Trainer program. This gamified experience invites users to complete challenges, share feedback and participate in training tasks that sharpen AIR3’s algorithms. Top performers earn AIR3 tokens, whitelist spots for special airdrops and early access to upcoming releases. Every interaction makes AIR3 smarter and more responsive. Looking ahead, AIR3 will expand across multiple blockchains, integrate real-time order execution and launch an AI-driven trading bot with transparent on-chain proof of each transaction. Socially, AIR3 will host live Q&A sessions, collaborate with influencers, and publish joint research reports. As the Metahuman avatar goes on tour across livestream platforms, viewers can expect immersive 3D experiences, interactive chart overlays and instant voice-driven trading commands. In short, AIR3 combines cutting-edge AI, decentralized finance and community engagement into a single, evolving agent. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as both a market analyst and a friendly companion in the fast-moving world of crypto. Whether you are a casual observer, a professional trader or a developer building the next generation of DeFi apps, AIR3 brings intelligence, automation and human-like interaction to every step of your journey.
