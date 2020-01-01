โทเคโนมิกส์ AI Market Compass (AIM)
ข้อมูล AI Market Compass (AIM)
Market Compass is an AI-driven search layer for Web3, utilizing AI and Big Data to analyze market sentiment and predict trends.
At launch, Market Compass gathers data from X (formerly Twitter) and web scraping using Commune AI's Subnet 17.
The Challenge of Early Identification of High-Potential Blockchain Technologies
In the fast-paced world of blockchain technologies, identifying high-potential projects at an early stage presents a significant challenge for investors. Market trends can shift rapidly, and distinguishing between fleeting fads and genuine innovations requires a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and market dynamics. At Market Compass, we recognize this challenge and are driven by the desire to provide investors with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Harnessing Collective Intelligence of Online Communities for Signal Detection
Online communities play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and direction of the blockchain industry. From social media platforms to discussion forums and messaging channels, these communities are hubs of collective intelligence, where valuable insights and signals can be gleaned from the conversations, opinions, and sentiments of participants. At Market Compass, we leverage advanced data gathering and analysis techniques to harness the collective intelligence of online communities for signal detection, enabling investors to uncover hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา AI Market Compass (AIM)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ AI Market Compass (AIM) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ AI Market Compass (AIM): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ AI Market Compass (AIM) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นAIM สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น AIM ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ AIM แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น AIMกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา AIM
อยากรู้ว่า AIM จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา AIM ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน