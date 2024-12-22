AI Market Compass Price (AIM)
The live price of AI Market Compass (AIM) today is 0.057889 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.29M USD. AIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AI Market Compass Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.86K USD
- AI Market Compass price change within the day is -7.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 39.54M USD
During today, the price change of AI Market Compass to USD was $ -0.0048235186939968.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AI Market Compass to USD was $ +0.0776478008.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AI Market Compass to USD was $ +0.0769374507.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AI Market Compass to USD was $ +0.02233832143160877.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0048235186939968
|-7.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0776478008
|+134.13%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0769374507
|+132.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02233832143160877
|+62.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of AI Market Compass: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-7.69%
-30.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Market Compass is an AI-driven search layer for Web3, utilizing AI and Big Data to analyze market sentiment and predict trends. At launch, Market Compass gathers data from X (formerly Twitter) and web scraping using Commune AI's Subnet 17. The Challenge of Early Identification of High-Potential Blockchain Technologies In the fast-paced world of blockchain technologies, identifying high-potential projects at an early stage presents a significant challenge for investors. Market trends can shift rapidly, and distinguishing between fleeting fads and genuine innovations requires a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and market dynamics. At Market Compass, we recognize this challenge and are driven by the desire to provide investors with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Harnessing Collective Intelligence of Online Communities for Signal Detection Online communities play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and direction of the blockchain industry. From social media platforms to discussion forums and messaging channels, these communities are hubs of collective intelligence, where valuable insights and signals can be gleaned from the conversations, opinions, and sentiments of participants. At Market Compass, we leverage advanced data gathering and analysis techniques to harness the collective intelligence of online communities for signal detection, enabling investors to uncover hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
