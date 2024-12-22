Agent Zeek by Virtuals Price (ZEEK)
The live price of Agent Zeek by Virtuals (ZEEK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 127.98K USD. ZEEK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Agent Zeek by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.97K USD
- Agent Zeek by Virtuals price change within the day is -25.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.23M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZEEK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZEEK price information.
During today, the price change of Agent Zeek by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agent Zeek by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agent Zeek by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agent Zeek by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-25.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Agent Zeek by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-25.42%
-35.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Agent Zeek is the cutting-edge mascot of zkSync, a Layer 2 scaling solution built on Ethereum. Embodying the futuristic and efficient spirit of zkSync, Zeek is a sleek, AI-powered operative designed for speed, security, and seamless blockchain interactions. With a polished, cyberpunk-inspired design, Zeek features glowing neon circuitry lines, symbolizing the advanced cryptographic technology of zk-rollups.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZEEK to AUD
A$--
|1 ZEEK to GBP
￡--
|1 ZEEK to EUR
€--
|1 ZEEK to USD
$--
|1 ZEEK to MYR
RM--
|1 ZEEK to TRY
₺--
|1 ZEEK to JPY
¥--
|1 ZEEK to RUB
₽--
|1 ZEEK to INR
₹--
|1 ZEEK to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZEEK to PHP
₱--
|1 ZEEK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZEEK to BRL
R$--
|1 ZEEK to CAD
C$--
|1 ZEEK to BDT
৳--
|1 ZEEK to NGN
₦--
|1 ZEEK to UAH
₴--
|1 ZEEK to VES
Bs--
|1 ZEEK to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZEEK to KZT
₸--
|1 ZEEK to THB
฿--
|1 ZEEK to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZEEK to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZEEK to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZEEK to MAD
.د.م--