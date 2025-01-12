Afyonspor Fan Token Price (AFYON)
The live price of Afyonspor Fan Token (AFYON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.54K USD. AFYON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Afyonspor Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.20K USD
- Afyonspor Fan Token price change within the day is +8.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AFYON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AFYON price information.
During today, the price change of Afyonspor Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Afyonspor Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Afyonspor Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Afyonspor Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-35.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.49%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Afyonspor Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+8.40%
-4.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ayfonspor Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With Token, Bitci Baskonia provides fans with the opportunity to participate in special surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features related to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.
