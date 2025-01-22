Afrix Price (AFX)
The live price of Afrix (AFX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AFX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Afrix Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Afrix price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AFX price information.
During today, the price change of Afrix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Afrix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Afrix to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Afrix to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+69.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+78.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Afrix: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-16.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Token Afrix (AFX) is an integral part of the Wethio ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AFX to AUD
A$--
|1 AFX to GBP
￡--
|1 AFX to EUR
€--
|1 AFX to USD
$--
|1 AFX to MYR
RM--
|1 AFX to TRY
₺--
|1 AFX to JPY
¥--
|1 AFX to RUB
₽--
|1 AFX to INR
₹--
|1 AFX to IDR
Rp--
|1 AFX to PHP
₱--
|1 AFX to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AFX to BRL
R$--
|1 AFX to CAD
C$--
|1 AFX to BDT
৳--
|1 AFX to NGN
₦--
|1 AFX to UAH
₴--
|1 AFX to VES
Bs--
|1 AFX to PKR
Rs--
|1 AFX to KZT
₸--
|1 AFX to THB
฿--
|1 AFX to TWD
NT$--
|1 AFX to CHF
Fr--
|1 AFX to HKD
HK$--
|1 AFX to MAD
.د.م--