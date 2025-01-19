Aegents Price (AEGNT)
The live price of Aegents (AEGNT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AEGNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aegents Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.72K USD
- Aegents price change within the day is -22.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AEGNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AEGNT price information.
During today, the price change of Aegents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aegents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aegents to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aegents to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aegents: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-22.84%
-38.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ÆGENTS is a protocol that enables the creation, management, and trading of autonomous AI agents. Each agent operates as an independent, tokenized entity with its own wallet and customizable logic, capable of performing both on-chain and off-chain tasks. The protocol empowers agents to execute trades, deploy and interact with smart contracts, create and manage digital content, and automate complex workflows.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AEGNT to AUD
A$--
|1 AEGNT to GBP
￡--
|1 AEGNT to EUR
€--
|1 AEGNT to USD
$--
|1 AEGNT to MYR
RM--
|1 AEGNT to TRY
₺--
|1 AEGNT to JPY
¥--
|1 AEGNT to RUB
₽--
|1 AEGNT to INR
₹--
|1 AEGNT to IDR
Rp--
|1 AEGNT to PHP
₱--
|1 AEGNT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AEGNT to BRL
R$--
|1 AEGNT to CAD
C$--
|1 AEGNT to BDT
৳--
|1 AEGNT to NGN
₦--
|1 AEGNT to UAH
₴--
|1 AEGNT to VES
Bs--
|1 AEGNT to PKR
Rs--
|1 AEGNT to KZT
₸--
|1 AEGNT to THB
฿--
|1 AEGNT to TWD
NT$--
|1 AEGNT to CHF
Fr--
|1 AEGNT to HKD
HK$--
|1 AEGNT to MAD
.د.م--