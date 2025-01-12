ADAX Price (ADAX)
The live price of ADAX (ADAX) today is 0.00127493 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 66.82K USD. ADAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ADAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.81 USD
- ADAX price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 52.41M USD
During today, the price change of ADAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ADAX to USD was $ -0.0002699652.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ADAX to USD was $ -0.0002905117.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ADAX to USD was $ +0.0007443311029638472.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002699652
|-21.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002905117
|-22.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0007443311029638472
|+140.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of ADAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+27.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ADAX is an automated liquidity protocol that facilitates trades within the Cardano ecosystem in a completely decentralized and non-custodial way. ADAX has no order book -- we eliminate all intermediaries, complexity, and cumbersome procedures from the equation, offering users untrammeled freedom to trade without censorship or loss of control over their assets. Users can maintain full control of their tokens and are not required to give up their private keys so that their orders can be logged as they are on a centralized exchange.
