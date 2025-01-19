Adamant Price (ADDY)
The live price of Adamant (ADDY) today is 0.02731573 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ADDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Adamant Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 633.01 USD
- Adamant price change within the day is -6.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Adamant to USD was $ -0.00189881189640297.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Adamant to USD was $ +0.0005142158.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Adamant to USD was $ +0.0021067966.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Adamant to USD was $ +0.004695805160724053.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00189881189640297
|-6.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005142158
|+1.88%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0021067966
|+7.71%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004695805160724053
|+20.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Adamant: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-6.49%
-4.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Adamant is a yield optimizer vault that consists of many farmers pooling their time and resources to collectively earn the best DeFi yields. Our vaults provide users with an easy and safe way to automatically compound their tokens on the Polygon network. Adamant currently has over 100 vaults for Quickswap, the largest exchange on the Polygon network. Users deposit Quickswap LP tokens to Adamant's vault contracts, which are then compounded into more LP tokens or staked for more QUICK. Utilizing the power of exponential compound interest allows Adamant's vaults to earn much higher yields compared to normal staking. Users also avoid gas fees and save time.
