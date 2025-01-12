ACHI INU is a tribute token to the popular memecoin WIF, launched on Solana at the end of 2023. The dogwifhat’s name "Achi" was discovered by the Achi community in early 2024, after the original image posted in 2018 went viral in 2019. The intention of ACHI INU is to present a different aspect of the dogwifhat meme/narrative to the world. While WIF is a memecoin, ACHI strives to convey a deeper narrative through a distinct lens. The team's goal is to bridge the gap between web3 and retail users with their smart wallet offering a seamless, seedless, & frictionless buying experience realising early April.

