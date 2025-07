ข้อมูล Absters Girl (ABBY)

Abby is a meme coin on the Abstract platform, inspired by the narrative of Absters girlfriend. The project introduces a strong character identity into the ecosystem, aiming to connect with users through visuals, storytelling, and ongoing community engagement. As the Abstract network expands, Abby’s team plans to explore light utility and develop creative, community-first features that add long-term value.