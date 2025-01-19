abcCLEO Price (ABCCLEO)
The live price of abcCLEO (ABCCLEO) today is 63.44 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABCCLEO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key abcCLEO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.85 USD
- abcCLEO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of abcCLEO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of abcCLEO to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of abcCLEO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of abcCLEO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of abcCLEO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A liquid version of the tokenized veCLEO from Cleopatra Exchange. abcCLEO enables holders to receive yield based on Abacus's voting power on Cleopatra and provides means to access more yield either through the Fee Distributor or autocompounder. abcCLEO holders do not have to vote or otherwise participate in the underlying dex and still get access to rewards from Cleopatra Exchange at a beneficial rate.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
