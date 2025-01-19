Aave v3 AAVE Price (AAAVE)
The live price of Aave v3 AAVE (AAAVE) today is 319.66 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave v3 AAVE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 406.50 USD
- Aave v3 AAVE price change within the day is -3.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave v3 AAVE to USD was $ -12.7590829.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 AAVE to USD was $ +8.7908098300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 AAVE to USD was $ +324.8745496480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 AAVE to USD was $ +163.04042626.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -12.7590829
|-3.80%
|30 Days
|$ +8.7908098300
|+2.75%
|60 Days
|$ +324.8745496480
|+101.63%
|90 Days
|$ +163.04042626
|+104.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 AAVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.17%
-3.80%
+12.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AAAVE to AUD
A$514.6526
|1 AAAVE to GBP
￡262.1212
|1 AAAVE to EUR
€310.0702
|1 AAAVE to USD
$319.66
|1 AAAVE to MYR
RM1,438.47
|1 AAAVE to TRY
₺11,325.5538
|1 AAAVE to JPY
¥49,953.2682
|1 AAAVE to RUB
₽32,761.9534
|1 AAAVE to INR
₹27,676.1628
|1 AAAVE to IDR
Rp5,240,327.0304
|1 AAAVE to PHP
₱18,716.093
|1 AAAVE to EGP
￡E.16,110.864
|1 AAAVE to BRL
R$1,949.926
|1 AAAVE to CAD
C$460.3104
|1 AAAVE to BDT
৳38,838.69
|1 AAAVE to NGN
₦497,912.0058
|1 AAAVE to UAH
₴13,460.8826
|1 AAAVE to VES
Bs17,261.64
|1 AAAVE to PKR
Rs89,114.8148
|1 AAAVE to KZT
₸169,669.1348
|1 AAAVE to THB
฿10,993.1074
|1 AAAVE to TWD
NT$10,513.6174
|1 AAAVE to CHF
Fr290.8906
|1 AAAVE to HKD
HK$2,486.9548
|1 AAAVE to MAD
.د.م3,209.3864