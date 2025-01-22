Aave USDT Price (AUSDT)
The live price of Aave USDT (AUSDT) today is 0.998864 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AUSDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave USDT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.71M USD
- Aave USDT price change within the day is +0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave USDT to USD was $ +0.00434148.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave USDT to USD was $ -0.0000211759.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave USDT to USD was $ +0.0026809509.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave USDT to USD was $ -0.0002576101948488.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00434148
|+0.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000211759
|-0.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0026809509
|+0.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002576101948488
|-0.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave USDT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+0.43%
+0.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aave USDT is an interest bearing token minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aUSDT is pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying USDT that is deposited in Aave protocol. aUSDT, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, aUSDT accrue interest in real time, directly in your wallet!
|1 AUSDT to AUD
A$1.58819376
|1 AUSDT to GBP
￡0.80907984
|1 AUSDT to EUR
€0.9489208
|1 AUSDT to USD
$0.998864
|1 AUSDT to MYR
RM4.43495616
|1 AUSDT to TRY
₺35.6095016
|1 AUSDT to JPY
¥155.60303392
|1 AUSDT to RUB
₽98.40808128
|1 AUSDT to INR
₹86.31183824
|1 AUSDT to IDR
Rp16,110.70742192
|1 AUSDT to PHP
₱58.32366896
|1 AUSDT to EGP
￡E.50.25284784
|1 AUSDT to BRL
R$6.02314992
|1 AUSDT to CAD
C$1.42837552
|1 AUSDT to BDT
৳120.95244176
|1 AUSDT to NGN
₦1,548.61876832
|1 AUSDT to UAH
₴42.08214032
|1 AUSDT to VES
Bs54.93752
|1 AUSDT to PKR
Rs276.99497584
|1 AUSDT to KZT
₸520.5080304
|1 AUSDT to THB
฿33.78158048
|1 AUSDT to TWD
NT$32.69281872
|1 AUSDT to CHF
Fr0.8989776
|1 AUSDT to HKD
HK$7.77116192
|1 AUSDT to MAD
.د.م9.96866272