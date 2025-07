ข้อมูล G8Day (G8D)

G8Day is a Web3-based AI fortune-telling platform that modernizes Eastern astrology, specifically Saju, by fusing it with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The platform provides users with personalized daily, monthly, or yearly readings based on their birth data — all processed through a proprietary AI engine. These predictions can be minted as NFTs called Destiny Fragments, which carry unique themes and rarity levels.