What is the project about? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a revolutionary meme coin that aims to unite the power of meme culture and the spirit of innovation under one banner. The project draws inspiration from the enigmatic figures of Donald Trump, blending their influence and the meme-centric ethos into a cryptocurrency that is as engaging as it is powerful. With the vision of creating a meme coin that transcends the boundaries of traditional digital currencies, 4TRUMP (4WIN) is poised to redefine the landscape of meme coins in the blockchain ecosystem.
What makes your project unique? The unique concept of truly a decentralized platform, renounced contract and exceptional development team backing the project have seen 4TRUMP grow massively and achieve alot of success in a short time frame
History of your project? We set out to create a community-driven token with strong tokenomics, transparency, and fun. Since then, 4TRUMP has established itself as a leading player in the world of meme tokens, with a growing community and exciting plans for the future.
What's next for your project? We're focused on building a strong and sustainable token economy that rewards long-term holders and fosters a vibrant community.
What can your token be used for? 4TRUMP (4WIN) is a meme-focused cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, creatively leveraging political and pop culture themes for community engagement and humor. This token embodies the playful spirit of meme culture in the crypto sphere, attracting participants interested in speculative investments tied to cultural phenomena As a community-driven project, it aims to capitalize on the virality of memes, encouraging a fun and engaging atmosphere among its holders.
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ 4TRUMP (4WIN) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ 4TRUMP (4WIN): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ 4TRUMP (4WIN) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็น4WIN สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น 4WIN ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ 4WIN แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น 4WINกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา 4WIN
อยากรู้ว่า 4WIN จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา 4WIN ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน