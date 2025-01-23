4INT Price (4INT)
The live price of 4INT (4INT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 4INT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 4INT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 105.84 USD
- 4INT price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 4INT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 4INT price information.
During today, the price change of 4INT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 4INT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 4INT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 4INT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 4INT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Forint Finance is the Definitive Platform that allows you to buy and to swap Cryptocurrencies, to launch your projects (IDOs), to provide support on your tax obligations, and to create and trade NFTs, Goods, and Services on a dedicated Marketplace. 4INT is the cryptocurrency of our Ecosystem and it is what fuels the whole Forint Finance project
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 4INT to AUD
A$--
|1 4INT to GBP
￡--
|1 4INT to EUR
€--
|1 4INT to USD
$--
|1 4INT to MYR
RM--
|1 4INT to TRY
₺--
|1 4INT to JPY
¥--
|1 4INT to RUB
₽--
|1 4INT to INR
₹--
|1 4INT to IDR
Rp--
|1 4INT to PHP
₱--
|1 4INT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 4INT to BRL
R$--
|1 4INT to CAD
C$--
|1 4INT to BDT
৳--
|1 4INT to NGN
₦--
|1 4INT to UAH
₴--
|1 4INT to VES
Bs--
|1 4INT to PKR
Rs--
|1 4INT to KZT
₸--
|1 4INT to THB
฿--
|1 4INT to TWD
NT$--
|1 4INT to CHF
Fr--
|1 4INT to HKD
HK$--
|1 4INT to MAD
.د.م--