2FAI Price (2FAI)
The live price of 2FAI (2FAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 2FAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 2FAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.21 USD
- 2FAI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 2FAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 2FAI price information.
During today, the price change of 2FAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 2FAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 2FAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 2FAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.61%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 2FAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Boosting privacy and security with Web3 2FA enhancements, 2FAi emerges as a pioneering solution in Web3, leveraging the power of the BASE blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to redefine how 2FA is implemented and managed
