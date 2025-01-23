2080 Price (2080)
The live price of 2080 (2080) today is 0.00216981 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 2080 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 2080 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 49.67 USD
- 2080 price change within the day is +4.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of 2080 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 2080 to USD was $ +0.0006512296.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 2080 to USD was $ -0.0001469996.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 2080 to USD was $ +0.000499734264424688.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006512296
|+30.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001469996
|-6.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000499734264424688
|+29.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of 2080: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.77%
+4.20%
+23.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? $2080 is the utility token of Tidal Flats Studio and its post-apocalyptic IP Fidelion. $2080 can be used - or will be used - in the following products: 1. Black Market: a strategic, gamified staking for web3 [LIVE] 2. Mega Road: a roguelike ARPG mobile game for web2 [Soft launch in September] What makes your project unique? What makes $2080 unique is the sustainable infrastructure it lies upon. While expecting and building for a web3 future, Tidal Flats is also developing web2-first products for revenue and onboarding. $2080 acts as the bridge for these pursuits. History of your project. $2080 was birthed from Fidelion - an NFT collection with a 9,000 supply on Solana - released in late April 2023. $2080 was first tradeable on Solana on September 13th (UTC) 2023 for $0.01. 2080 represents the Year where the post-apocalyptic storyline of Fidelion takes place. What’s next for your project? The long-term vision for Tidal Flats is to build - and Fidelion to become - a multi-media brand franchise, leveraging the respective strengths of web2 and web3 under a single IP. Each step of Tidal Flats' roadmap exists to reach one step closer to this goal, starting with Black Market and Mega Road. What can your token be used for? In the Black Market, $2080 is the ecosystem currency. Fidelion NFT holders can either earn it as a passive reward by basic staking or an active staking by Looting. The latter is a more complex and more rewarding option, where users strategize their own path to success. In Mega Road, after the first iteration, $2080 will be swappable for the in-game currency W Coin.
