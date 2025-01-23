1Sol Price (1SOL)
The live price of 1Sol (1SOL) today is 0.01137623 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. 1SOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 1Sol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 53.57K USD
- 1Sol price change within the day is -5.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the 1SOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 1SOL price information.
During today, the price change of 1Sol to USD was $ -0.00064165787615147.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 1Sol to USD was $ -0.0038073693.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 1Sol to USD was $ +0.0005939177.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 1Sol to USD was $ +0.00314898533612282.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00064165787615147
|-5.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0038073693
|-33.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005939177
|+5.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00314898533612282
|+38.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of 1Sol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-5.33%
-14.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
1Sol Protocol is a cross-chain DEX aggregator for decentralized protocols on Solana, enabling the most seamless, efficient and protected operations in DeFi. With DeFi infrastructure rapidly growing, aggregators in high demand, cross-chain transactions being the future, 1Sol is born to bring together liquidity from both DeFi and CeFi (swaps, orderbook DEX(s), OTC, etc.) for multi-chains.
