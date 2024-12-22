1intro Price (INTRO)
The live price of 1intro (INTRO) today is 0.00340403 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 983.02K USD. INTRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 1intro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 103.23 USD
- 1intro price change within the day is -5.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 287.50M USD
During today, the price change of 1intro to USD was $ -0.00018729247763219.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 1intro to USD was $ -0.0012995071.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 1intro to USD was $ -0.0012489215.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 1intro to USD was $ -0.003298817093977979.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00018729247763219
|-5.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012995071
|-38.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012489215
|-36.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003298817093977979
|-49.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of 1intro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.06%
-5.21%
-18.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
All-in-1 Liquidity Nexus on Solana, powered by AI
