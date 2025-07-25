2025-08-02 Saturday

Hallyu promotes Korean won stablecoin: Members of Parliament suggest that fans of BTS and others will accept stablecoin payments

Hallyu promotes Korean won stablecoin: Members of Parliament suggest that fans of BTS and others will accept stablecoin payments

Author: Lee Yeon-woo , The Korea Times Compiled by: Felix, PANews As momentum for the launch of won-denominated stablecoins continues to grow, so too has skepticism. Some question whether won-denominated
PANews2025/07/25 13:39
Hong Kong-Based OSL Group Secures $300M Equity Raise Amid Surging Crypto Investor Demand

Hong Kong-Based OSL Group Secures $300M Equity Raise Amid Surging Crypto Investor Demand

OSL Group, one of Asia’s leading digital asset platforms, has raised $300 million through an equity financing round, marking the largest publicly disclosed capital raise in the region’s crypto space to date. Key Takeaways: OSL Group raised $300 million in Asia’s largest disclosed crypto equity deal to date. Funds will support stablecoin infrastructure, global licensing, and payment network expansion. The share sale was priced at a 15.3% discount, triggering a 10% drop at Friday’s open. The announcement comes just ahead of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin legislation, which takes effect on August 1. The firm, listed under ticker 0863.HK, said proceeds from the deal will fund global expansion efforts, including the development of regulated stablecoin infrastructure, licensing in new jurisdictions, and the launch of a compliant digital payments network. OSL Prices $300M Share Sale at 15% Discount to Market The fundraising deal priced shares at HK$14.90, reflecting a 15.3% discount from Thursday’s close. Shares of OSL opened more than 10% lower on Friday, reacting to the dilution and discounted placement price. Still, the stock is up 120% year-to-date. “The funding will accelerate our global build-out — particularly in regulated stablecoin infrastructure and compliant payment rails,” said Ivan Wong, CFO of OSL Group. The raise comes amid a surge in investor interest in crypto-related equities, despite warnings from Hong Kong’s monetary authority earlier this week about “excessive exuberance” around stablecoins. OSL, which pivoted fully into digital assets in 2023, has been aggressively expanding. It now holds an exchange license in Australia and has completed acquisitions in Japan and Europe. OSL Group (HKEX: 863) has successfully completed a US$300 million equity raise — the largest public equity financing in Asia’s digital asset sector to date. According to OSL CFO Ivan Wong, this milestone reflects strong investor confidence in OSL’s strategy and will further… pic.twitter.com/IEugUVoIc6 — OSL (@osldotcom) July 25, 2025 The company is also investing in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, converting traditional instruments like bonds and equities into digital tokens. The stablecoin bill’s imminent implementation has positioned Hong Kong as a key player in the global race to regulate and attract institutional stablecoin activity. Last year, OSL Digital Securities introduced Toncoin ( TON ) into its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services to extend its offers to professional investors. In 2023, Interactive Brokers, an automated global electronic broker, expanded cryptocurrency trading for retail clients in Hong Kong in collaboration with OSL. Hong Kong Announces New Digital Asset Policy Hong Kong has unveiled its second major policy statement on digital assets, placing stablecoin regulation and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization at the core of its strategy to become a global fintech hub. The new “LEAP” framework focuses on legal clarity, ecosystem growth, real-world adoption, and talent development, with a stablecoin licensing regime set to launch on August 1. The government also plans to regulate tokenized government bonds and ETFs, paving the way for secondary market trading of these products on licensed digital asset platforms. It aims to expand tokenization efforts into sectors like metals and renewable energy, highlighting use cases such as gold and solar panels. As reported, professionals working in the crypto and hedge fund sectors are playing a key role in supporting Hong Kong’s residential rental market , which continues to struggle due to weak traditional demand sources.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 13:29
Christie's Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Luxury brokerage Christie’s International Real Estate, affiliated with the renowned Christie’s auction house, has unveiled a dedicated crypto division. The firm has created a specialized team of lawyers, analysts, and crypto experts to handle digital asset transactions, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Christie’s CEO Aaron Kirman said that the division was launched after closing several high-profile crypto transactions. One notable deal involved the purchase of a $65 million property in Beverly Hills using Bitcoin . “The trend was obvious — crypto is here to stay. It’s only going to get bigger over the next few years,” Kirman told the Times. The crypto division will facilitate high-value real estate deals without banks or fiat. Christie’s $1B Worth Real Estate Portfolio Kirman said that he now has a portfolio of homes worth more than $1 billion, whose sellers are willing to accept crypto. Included in the portfolio is Invisible House in Joshua Tree, priced at about $18 million with a design featuring reflective walls. According to Kirman, crypto could account for more than one-third of all residential property sales in the US within five years. Chris Hanley, the owner of Invisible House said that crypto payments “signals an openness to innovative buyers,” including crypto millionaires looking for real-world assets to diversify. Crypto Milestone Signals ‘Speculative to Serious’ Portfolio Shift The crypto space is experiencing a trifecta of regulatory clarity, macro easing, and corporate adoption, driving institutional adoption. The shift is pushing crypto from speculative asset to serious portfolio contender, James Harris, the newly appointed CEO of Tesseract Group of digital asset firms, told Cryptonews. “The recent U.S. ‘Crypto Week’ breakthroughs — especially the passage of the GENIUS Act (now signed into law) and the movement of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills through Congress — have acted as a major catalyst,” Harris noted. “These developments mark a shift away from regulation-by-enforcement and toward clear, supportive frameworks, which has emboldened institutional investors.” Further, broader economic conditions and corporate treasuries are also helping push crypto as a natural beneficiary, he added.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 13:27
Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage, a lightning network payment service provider, said in an interview that with the popularity
PANews2025/07/25 13:22
BlackRock's Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust has reached $10 billion in assets under management, just one year after its launch. The milestone makes ETHA the fastest non-Bitcoin ETF to reach that threshold and the third-fastest overall in U.S. ETF history, behind only…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 13:17
Galaxy Digital deposited another 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes

Galaxy Digital deposited another 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes

PANews reported on July 25 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Galaxy Digital has recharged 2,850 BTC worth $330 million to major exchanges in the past 10 minutes. The cumulative
PANews2025/07/25 13:15
A whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions

A whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions: BTC and SOL long positions with
PANews2025/07/25 13:08
Aguila Trades' Bitcoin long orders were partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of $2.1 million

Aguila Trades' Bitcoin long orders were partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of $2.1 million

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (20x) long position of the giant whale Aguila Trades was partially liquidated, closing 720 BTC and losing
PANews2025/07/25 12:51
Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews July 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, continuing its trend of cashing out profits from Coinbase
PANews2025/07/25 12:49
BitMine Snaps Up $2B in Ether in 16 Days, Leads New Wave of ETH Treasury Firms

BitMine Snaps Up $2B in Ether in 16 Days, Leads New Wave of ETH Treasury Firms

BitMine Immersion Technologies has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Ether after acquiring more than $2 billion worth of ETH in just over two weeks, according to a statement released Thursday . Key Takeaways: BitMine has become the largest corporate holder of Ether, acquiring over $2 billion worth in just 16 days. The firm aims to stake 5% of the total Ether supply, a target worth around $22 billion. Corporate Ether treasuries are rising rapidly, with BitMine and SharpLink leading a new wave of accumulation. The Bitcoin mining company announced it had purchased 566,776 Ether over a 16-day span, amounting to approximately $2.03 billion at current prices. The aggressive move has vaulted BitMine ahead of rivals in the fast-growing race to build strategic Ether treasuries. BitMine Aims to Stake 5% of Total Ether Supply, Says Chairman Tom Lee Tom Lee, managing partner at FundStrat and chairman of BitMine, said the firm is targeting an ambitious goal — to acquire and stake 5% of the total Ether supply. At today’s estimates, that would amount to roughly six million ETH, or about $22 billion. Ether’s supply is elastic due to its burn mechanism, making this a moving target. If successful, BitMine would control a larger share of Ether than MicroStrategy holds in Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s firm owns 607,770 BTC, or 2.9% of Bitcoin’s capped 21 million supply. BitMine’s rapid accumulation has flipped SharpLink Gaming, which recently announced a 79,949 ETH purchase, bringing its total holdings to 360,807 ETH, valued around $1.3 billion. The Ethereum Foundation ranks third among treasury holders with approximately 237,500 ETH. two companies are buying ETH like CRAZY – Bitmine holds $2.12 billion in ETH – SharpLink holds $1.35 billion in ETH the Ethereum Foundation is the 3rd largest holder ETH IS GOING TO $20,000 THIS CYCLE! pic.twitter.com/cQxx7Y6MRG — borovik (@3orovik) July 24, 2025 The trend has fueled surging valuations. BitMine shares (BMNR) soared more than 3,000% to $135 following its Ether pivot in early July. SharpLink’s (SBET) stock spiked 171% to $79.21 after revealing similar plans in May. According to Strategic Ether Reserves, 61 entities now collectively hold 2.31 million ETH — around 1.91% of the total supply, valued at $8.46 billion. While that figure pales in comparison to Bitcoin, where 206 companies control over 3.4 million BTC worth $408 billion, Ether treasuries are gaining ground fast. Crypto Treasuries Aren’t Really Buying Crypto A growing number of publicly traded companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to build crypto treasuries, but one analyst says many aren’t actually buying digital assets from the open market . As reported, crypto analyst Ran Neuner claimed that crypto treasury firms are acting less like buyers and more like exit vehicles for crypto insiders. Instead of purchasing assets directly from exchanges, these companies often receive crypto contributions from existing holders, in exchange for shares that later trade at massive premiums on public markets. Skepticism around the sustainability of the crypto treasury trend is also growing. Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures. The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.
CryptoNews2025/07/25 12:39

