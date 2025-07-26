MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Yahoo Finance, Futu announced that it will further explore compliant on-chain trading solutions, and its licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) plans
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
VIRTUAL
$1.2101
-2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 23:15
Pudgy Penguins Security Director: Stay Calm, We Did Not Acquire OpenSea
PANews July 26 news, NFT project Pudgy Penguins security director Beau (@beausecurity) posted on the X platform: Calm down, there is no acquisition of OpenSea, the scale of the Penguin
NOT
$0.002118
+2.56%
NFT
$0.0000004742
-0.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 22:53
The White Whale's long position still has a floating profit of about US$33 million after a week of market fluctuations
PANews July 26 news, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after a week of market fluctuations, some traders were forced to liquidate, but the giant whale The White Whale still ranks first
WHITE
$0.000495
+9.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 22:29
Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announced that its board of directors has approved the launch of a crypto asset reserve strategy to
BTC
$113,844.25
-1.35%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001255
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 22:02
CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet
PANews July 26 news, Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of the on-chain analysis platform CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that tracking the recent transfer of 80,000 BTC after
BTC
$113,844.25
-1.35%
MAY
$0.04974
-2.45%
WALLET
$0.0224
+1.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 21:59
US media: DOGE plans to use AI to remove 50% of regulations before Trump's first anniversary in office
PANews reported on July 26 that according to The Washington Post and four government officials, the U.S. Government Efficiency Department (DOGE) is using a new artificial intelligence tool designed to
U
$0.01105
+1.19%
AI
$0.1208
-0.49%
DOGE
$0.20177
-2.69%
TRUMP
$8.785
-0.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 21:51
DeFi Technologies common stock options trading now available on Nasdaq
PANews reported on July 26 that according to PRNewswire, the decentralized financial listed company DeFi Technologies announced that the company's common stock options trading has been listed on Nasdaq, with
NOW
$0.008
+4.84%
DEFI
$0.001987
+3.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 21:48
AI firm Quantum Solutions plans $350m Bitcoin purchase
Quantum Solutions is positioning itself as a pioneer among Japanese firms by launching an ambitious plan to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin over the next year.
AI
$0.1208
-0.49%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 21:30
SDIC Capital: Pay close attention to market opportunities in virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong and coordinate related work
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cailianshe, SDIC Capital said on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary SDIC Securities International Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. is closely following
VIRTUAL
$1.2101
-2.03%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 21:25
Minsheng Securities: Building a stablecoin-RWA ecological closed loop, and the listing of related assets on the chain is expected to open the curtain of the Web3.0 era
PANews reported on July 26 that according to Jinshi, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that the strong combination of government and enterprises has built an ecological closed loop
ERA
$1.0001
-2.69%
LOOP
$0.01734
+21.17%
RWA
$0.003587
+2.74%
OPEN
$0.000000086
-13.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/26 20:59
Trending News
More
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.
<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale "The White Whale" posted on the X platform: "Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#