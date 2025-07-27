2025-08-02 Saturday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week

Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week

PANews reported on July 27 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information on Strategy's Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. Usually, he would
MAY
MAY$0.04974-2.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 20:07
Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure

Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 27 that according to the National Business Daily, Everbright Securities released a research report stating that the global retail cross-border payment market will reach 39.9 trillion
CROSS
CROSS$0.28375-9.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 20:06
South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows

South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows

PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05476+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 20:02
How to differentiate NFTs from memecoins | Opinion

How to differentiate NFTs from memecoins | Opinion

Confusing NFTs with memecoins could have serious consequences for the national and cross-border tax implications of such digital asset investments.
CROSS
CROSS$0.28375-9.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/27 19:43
Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities

Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Fu Shi Financial announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jia Fu Da Securities Co., Ltd., had submitted an application to
Share
PANews2025/07/27 19:28
Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans

Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Divine Research, a San Francisco-based lender, has issued about 30,000 unsecured short-term crypto loans since December and used the iris scanning
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006879-3.27%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1601-1.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 18:26
He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse

He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse

The investor who made $4.5m from Shiba Inu is now going all in on XYZVerse — here’s why. #partnercontent
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000648-2.84%
SphereX
HERE$0.00041-2.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00802+5.38%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001215-1.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002328-19.69%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/27 18:00
US Treasury accepts donations via Venmo and PayPal to pay down national debt

US Treasury accepts donations via Venmo and PayPal to pay down national debt

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Americans can now donate to the U.S. Treasury through Venmo and PayPal to repay the national debt. In the past
U
U$0.01105+1.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00802+5.38%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.007497-33.11%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149-7.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 17:43
Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund officially launched with a total scale of 2 billion yuan

Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund officially launched with a total scale of 2 billion yuan

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, at the 2025 Pudong New Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Ecosystem Global Promotion Conference held on July 27, the Pudong Artificial
Areon Network
AREA$0.01481+1.50%
FUND
FUND$0.0278-0.64%
SEED
SEED$0.001046--%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 17:26
Visa crypto executive: Not worried about stablecoins threatening traditional payment companies

Visa crypto executive: Not worried about stablecoins threatening traditional payment companies

PANews reported on July 27 that according to BusinessInsider, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa's crypto business, said he is not worried that the rise of stablecoins may pose a threat
Notcoin
NOT$0.002124+2.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04974-2.60%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 17:23

Trending News

More

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#