Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week
PANews reported on July 27 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information on Strategy's Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. Usually, he would
PANews
2025/07/27 20:07
Everbright Securities: Stablecoins will drive the expansion of RMB cross-border payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 27 that according to the National Business Daily, Everbright Securities released a research report stating that the global retail cross-border payment market will reach 39.9 trillion
PANews
2025/07/27 20:06
South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows
PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party
PANews
2025/07/27 20:02
How to differentiate NFTs from memecoins | Opinion
Confusing NFTs with memecoins could have serious consequences for the national and cross-border tax implications of such digital asset investments.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 19:43
Fu Shi Financial's subsidiary Jia Fu Da Securities has submitted an application to the SFC for a licence to carry out Type 1 regulated activities
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Fu Shi Financial announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Jia Fu Da Securities Co., Ltd., had submitted an application to
PANews
2025/07/27 19:28
Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Divine Research, a San Francisco-based lender, has issued about 30,000 unsecured short-term crypto loans since December and used the iris scanning
PANews
2025/07/27 18:26
He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse
The investor who made $4.5m from Shiba Inu is now going all in on XYZVerse — here’s why. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 18:00
US Treasury accepts donations via Venmo and PayPal to pay down national debt
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Americans can now donate to the U.S. Treasury through Venmo and PayPal to repay the national debt. In the past
PANews
2025/07/27 17:43
Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund officially launched with a total scale of 2 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, at the 2025 Pudong New Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Ecosystem Global Promotion Conference held on July 27, the Pudong Artificial
PANews
2025/07/27 17:26
Visa crypto executive: Not worried about stablecoins threatening traditional payment companies
PANews reported on July 27 that according to BusinessInsider, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa's crypto business, said he is not worried that the rise of stablecoins may pose a threat
PANews
2025/07/27 17:23
