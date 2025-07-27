2025-08-02 Saturday

U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.
PANews2025/07/27 21:11
Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus
PANews2025/07/27 21:07
Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out

XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades. #partnercontent.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down

The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to
PANews2025/07/27 20:50
Believe founder: Full details of the ecological flywheel mechanism will be announced tomorrow

PANews July 27 news, token issuance platform Believe founder Ben Pasternak said on the X platform, "Any currency needs a flywheel to succeed in the long run. Believe any creator
PANews2025/07/27 20:41
MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" released the countdown data for one week. As of now, it has earned a total of 48.25 million IDOLs, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of I

PANews reported on July 27 that MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the results of the
PANews2025/07/27 20:38
Vitalik retweeted: Ethereum has no suspension or maintenance for ten years and will never stop

PANews reported on July 27 that Vitalik Buterin retweeted on the X platform: Ethereum has been online for ten consecutive years with zero suspension and zero maintenance. At the same
PANews2025/07/27 20:33
Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $188 million

PANews July 27 news, Token Unlocks data shows that SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will usher in large unlocking next week, including: Sui (SUI) will unlock about 44 million
PANews2025/07/27 20:21
No OpenSea deal—Pudgy Penguins says it’s all about partnerships

Pudgy Penguins has denied rumors about buying OpenSea, and redirecting attention to the project's major partnership strategy.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 20:14

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#