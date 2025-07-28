MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-02 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
CK Hutchison Holdings issued an announcement on Hutchison Ports, intending to invite major strategic investors from mainland China to join
PANews reported on July 28 that Cheung Kong Holdings (00001.HK) issued an announcement regarding a transaction involving Hutchison Port Holdings Group. The company confirmed that the exclusive negotiation period between
MAJOR
$0.16152
+3.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:51
Firefox China business adjustment: Beijing Firefox will cease operations on September 29
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the announcement on firefox.com.cn, Mozilla and Beijing Mozhi Firefox Information Technology Co., Ltd. have reached an agreement that Beijing Firefox will officially
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:49
V2EX users revealed that a recruitment project contained malicious code, suspected of stealing cryptocurrency assets
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the V2EX website, user evada recently posted that during the application process, he was asked to use the GitHub project template specified
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:42
Source: A high-level US business delegation will visit China
PANews July 28 news, according to the Hong Kong "South China Morning Post" website reported on July 27, according to two people familiar with the matter, a high-level American business
PEOPLE
$0.01818
-2.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:32
The probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.4%.
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.4%, and the probability of a 25
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:20
Fourth Paradigm: Establishing a joint venture based on key opportunities and needs in the development of the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong-listed company Fourth Paradigm (06682.HK) announced that on July 27, 2025, Fourth Paradigm International Limited and Jiuyang Technology Co., Ltd. entered into a
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:18
Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US
PANews July 28 news, on July 27 local time, US President Trump said that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff
TRADE
$0.13895
+1.57%
TRUMP
$8.789
-0.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:15
Expert: Whether stablecoins can be stable remains to be seen
PANews reported on July 28 that Hu Zhihao, a researcher at the Institute of Finance of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy director of the National Finance and
EXPERT
$0.000681
-3.26%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 07:10
Crypto VC funding: Satsuma bags $135m, QCEX raises $112m
Crypto funding rebounded during the week of July 20–26, with over $1 billion raised across 17 projects—marking one of the strongest weeks for fundraising this year. Infrastructure and AI-focused platforms dominated, with Satsuma’s $135 million raise and QCEX’s $112 million…
AI
$0.1208
-0.57%
VC
$0.00466
+0.43%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 06:00
Top cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Spark, Optimism, Sui
As the crypto bull run cools and Bitcoin trades sideways, attention is shifting to select altcoins facing key technical and fundamental catalysts.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SUI
$3.4976
-2.20%
RUN
$0.0000037
+60.86%
BULL
$0.003914
+1.18%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 04:00
Trending News
More
According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of
Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.
According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi