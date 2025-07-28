2025-08-02 Saturday

Mine BTC, XRP, DOGE with Quid Miner Cloud Mining: Turn Your Phone into a Crypto Engine

XRP continues to capture investor attention in 2025. After hitting $3.66 and consolidating around $3.13, optimism remains high due to Ripple’s strong foothold in cross-border payments and increased institutional support. For those looking to benefit from XRP’s upside without trading, Quid Miner offers a hands-free, income-generating solution. Mining Made Simple for Everyone Founded in the UK in 2010, Quid Miner makes crypto mining accessible to all. Users can mine coins like BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC directly from their phones – no technical skills or hardware required. With AI-driven optimization, the platform automatically allocates computing power for the best returns. “We have eliminated the traditional barriers to mining,” said a spokesperson for Quid Miner. “Now, both beginners and experienced investors can easily and securely start acquiring digital assets through their mobile phones.” What Is Cloud Mining? Cloud mining lets users lease computing power from remote data centers to mine crypto. Platforms like Quid Miner handle the heavy lifting while users receive daily payouts to their wallets – ideal for passive income or diversifying a portfolio. Why Choose Cloud Mining Now? With inflation, interest rate swings, and growing tariff barriers disrupting global markets, traditional investment paths are under pressure. Quid Miner steps in as a stable, automated income source that operates outside traditional systems. Its low entry point and automated earnings make it an appealing option for investors worldwide. What Makes Quid Miner Stand Out? AI Optimization Engine – Auto-balances across coins and pools to maximize returns. Enterprise-Grade Security – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare®. Multi-Coin Flexibility – Supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, and more. New User Bonuses – Get $15 in free mining credit; daily login rewards and referral bonuses. Mobile Control – Manage everything on iOS or Android. Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner Choose Qudi Miner as your provider : Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount, and term, and the return will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Legally registered in the UK since 2010, Quid Miner complies with international standards and launched its cloud mining services in 2018. The platform operates high-performance mining centers in the US, Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, supporting users in 180+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. Quid Miner represents the evolution of crypto investment – from speculative trading to long-term digital asset production. With a user-friendly mobile app and a focus on automation and compliance, it empowers anyone to become a crypto earner.
2025/07/28 19:19
PANews reported on July 28 that BTCS Inc., a Nasdaq-listed blockchain company, disclosed on the X platform that it has increased its holdings by 14,240 ETH, bringing its total holdings
2025/07/28 19:11
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the Financial Times, the European Central Bank warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine the eurozone's monetary policy. The ECB said
2025/07/28 19:00
PANews reported on July 28 that Nano Labs, a US-listed company, announced that it has increased its BNB holdings to 128,000, an increase of 8,000 from the 120,000 disclosed on
2025/07/28 18:58
PANews July 28 news, according to Glodon News, Zhaogang Group-W (06676.HK) announced that on July 28, 2025, the company and RD Holdings (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, collectively referred
2025/07/28 18:54
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bloomberg, Standard Chartered Bank's crypto trading platform Zodia Markets has completed a $18.25 million financing led by New York venture capital firm
2025/07/28 18:51
We’ll have to wait and see, based on the pilot program, whether decision makers in Australia find enough reasons to justify a wider rollout.
2025/07/28 18:47
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, spending 25,000 USDT to purchase SOLV and CA tokens
2025/07/28 18:40
PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 12.423 bitcoins, and its total
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $119,044 worth of WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction.
