Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

On July 18, 2025, the Incrypted team hosted an AMA with representatives from Cycle Network and Golden Goose — two interconnected projects working to streamline the Web3 experience. Cycle Network is building infrastructure that lets developers launch decentralized applications without the need for blockchain bridges, using a framework called chain abstraction. Golden Goose, a gamified […] Сообщение Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/28 21:14
Monero faces network takeover attempt by mining pool Qubic, sparking community backlash

PANews July 28 news, according to Cointelegraph, Monero is facing a suspected network takeover attempt initiated by the mining pool Qubic, which has aroused strong opposition from the community and
PANews2025/07/28 21:13
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies

PANews July 28 news, according to Fortune magazine, financial technology giant PayPal launched a new payment option on Monday, which will allow small US merchants to accept more than 100
PANews2025/07/28 21:06
Is crypto lending making a comeback?

A new wave crypto lending startups is extending high-risk, short-term loans to underserved borrowers, rekindling a sector that nearly collapsed in 2022. In a recent interview with The Financial Times, Diego Estevez, founder of San Francisco-based Divine Research, revealed that…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 21:04
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh

Author: 0xBrooker BTC daily trend BTC opened at $117315.68 this week and closed at $117312.70, up 1.84%, with a high of $120300.00 and a low of $114750.00, an amplitude of
PANews2025/07/28 21:00
Interactive Brokers Considers Launching New Stablecoin for Clients

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, Thomas Peterffy, the billionaire founder of Interactive Brokers, said in an interview that the company is studying the possibility of issuing
PANews2025/07/28 20:51
Listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings of 108,594 HYPE tokens

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Globenewswire, HyperionDeFi (NASDAQ: HYPD) announced the purchase of 108,594 additional HYPE tokens, bringing its total HYPE holdings to 1,535,772, with an average
PANews2025/07/28 20:42
Publicly listed Upexi reaches $500 million equity financing agreement to support its Solana reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company Upexi (Nasdaq: UPXI) has signed an equity financing line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Under the agreement, Upexi can
PANews2025/07/28 20:40
BTC slips as ETH, SOL drive $1.9 billion crypto funds inflows

Crypto funds have once again posted a strong week of gains, but not every asset moved in the same direction. According to CoinShares’ latest weekly report, digital asset investment products saw $1.9 billion in net inflows, marking their 15th straight…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 20:30
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450 Million Private Placement to Launch Sui Financial Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Businesswire, non-bank lender and financial company Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) announced that it has signed a securities purchase agreement to
PANews2025/07/28 20:26

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi