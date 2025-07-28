2025-08-02 Saturday

ECB adviser doubts digital euro can match US dollar stablecoins

The ECB may rely on regulated euro stablecoins and private innovation to counter the dominance of US dollar stablecoins, says adviser Jürgen Schaaf.
PANews2025/07/28 22:13
CryptoNews2025/07/28 22:01
The total DeFi TVL of the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, reaching a new high since May 2022

PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, DefiLlama data showed that the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi on the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, a new high
PANews2025/07/28 21:48
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,497 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 126,429 ETH

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,497 BTC (US$178 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow
PANews2025/07/28 21:45
Volcon, a listed company, increased its holdings of 316.8 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 3,500 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the US electric car company Volcon (stock code: VLCN) announced that since the last update on July 25, the company has
PANews2025/07/28 21:31
Avalanche receives $250 million in RWA funding from Grove and Janus Henderson

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Cointelegraph, the institutional credit agreement Grove has partnered with asset management company Janus Henderson to deploy two real-world asset (RWA) funds with
PANews2025/07/28 21:27
Arbitrum Foundation plans to allocate $14 million to ARB to subsidize security audits of network projects

PANews reported on July 28 that according to The Block, the Arbitrum Foundation plans to allocate $14 million worth of ARB tokens to subsidize security audits of blockchain projects on
PANews2025/07/28 21:23
CryptoNews2025/07/28 21:22
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, TRON.Inc submitted a hybrid shelf issuance application to the US SEC, with a maximum fundraising scale of US$1 billion.
PANews2025/07/28 21:18
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce

Coinbase is betting that stablecoins will power a new kind of economy, one where AI agents manage money, transact autonomously, and replace traditional credit and debit rails in the background. As these tools become more embedded in online commerce, consumers…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 21:16

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi