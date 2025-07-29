2025-08-02 Saturday

Ethereum: A Decade of Narrative Metamorphosis

Authors: Ada and David, TechFlow At 3:26 PM on July 30, 2015, Ethereum's first block was successfully mined. With this genesis moment, known as "Frontier," came an ambitious prophecy: the
PANews2025/07/29 20:00
Publicly listed company ZOOZ Power announces $180 million in private placement and launches Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Globenewswire, energy management solutions provider ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) announced today that it will conduct a $180 million private
PANews2025/07/29 19:56
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of suspicious investment products such as "FoFund", "Fo Coin" and "Taohuayuan NFT"

PANews reported on July 29th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an announcement warning the public against suspicious investment products named "FoFund Duoduo No. 1," "FoFund
PANews2025/07/29 19:50
Bakkt to raise $75 million in rights offering to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Businesswire, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will issue 6,753,627 shares of Class A common stock and prepaid warrants to
PANews2025/07/29 19:45
BitMine Immersion announces $1 billion share buyback program

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to
PANews2025/07/29 19:37
ARK Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by $18.6 million yesterday

PANews reported on July 29th that according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest increased its holdings of Ethereum finance company BitMine (BMNR) by a total of 529,366 shares in its
PANews2025/07/29 19:26
An address containing 330 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years has just been activated, containing 330 BTC (worth $39,026,800). The
PANews2025/07/29 19:15
K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC.

According to PANews on July 29, Bitcoin asset management company K33 announced that it has increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC.
PANews2025/07/29 18:55
Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.

According to PANews on July 29, Turkish ride-hailing service provider Marti Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: MRT) announced it will implement a corporate financial strategy that includes holding crypto assets as
PANews2025/07/29 18:54
Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Forbes, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's personal wealth has increased sixfold in a year, reaching $6.1 billion. This is due in part to
PANews2025/07/29 18:47

Trending News

According to @ai_9684xtpa, Huang Licheng, a close friend of Huang's, initially increased his holdings in the early morning hours before selling them at a loss, leaving him with a floating loss of

Including 2,373 ETH, 7.76 million ENA and 38.86 billion PEPE.

According to an official announcement, Coinbase will suspend trading of Function X (FX) on August 15 (approximately 2 PM EST) as the project team is still suspending the underlying smart contract for

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

According to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.23%, bringing its weekly decline to 2.92%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24%, bringi