The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.

The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.

According to PANews on July 29th, the DEGEN Foundation published a post on the X platform discussing a phased destruction of 32.5% of the total DEGEN token supply to address
PANews 2025/07/29 20:54
China's JD.com registers 'Jcoin' ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime

China’s JD.com registers ‘Jcoin’ ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime

China's JD.com first announced plans for a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin last summer and is now expected to be among the first issuers under HKMA's stablecoin regime.
PANews 2025/07/29 20:49
APT Miner: A digital asset safe haven under the wave of compliance

APT Miner: A digital asset safe haven under the wave of compliance

With the GENIUS Act now in effect, compliant and stable platforms like APT Miner are becoming the future of crypto income. #sponsored
Crypto.news 2025/07/29 20:34
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher. According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum…
Crypto.news 2025/07/29 20:30
Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year. Bitmain, the world's leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch…
Crypto.news 2025/07/29 20:29
Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry

Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry

The HKMA finalized stablecoin regulations set to take effect Aug. 1, warning no licenses have been issued and urging caution against hype and scams.
PANews 2025/07/29 20:29
SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH

SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with
PANews 2025/07/29 20:23
JPMorgan Chase: Coinbase has benefited significantly from its partnership with Circle and the USDC economy

JPMorgan Chase: Coinbase has benefited significantly from its partnership with Circle and the USDC economy

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase's latest report stated that Coinbase's partnership with Circle and its investment in the USDC stablecoin are generating significant returns
PANews 2025/07/29 20:18
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
PANews 2025/07/29 20:11
Linea announces native ETH revenue and destruction mechanism ahead of LINEA token launch

Linea announces native ETH revenue and destruction mechanism ahead of LINEA token launch

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to The Block, Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network founded by Consensys, announced several plans ahead of the official launch of its LINEA
PANews 2025/07/29 20:07

